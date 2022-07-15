Visitor restrictions introduced at hospital, effective immediately

TEMPORARY visitor restrictions have been introduced at Bathurst Hospital in what is described as a precautionary measure to protect patients and staff.
Western NSW Local Health District says that, effective immediately, only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed at the hospital.
The health district says the restriction will aim to "protect patients, healthcare workers and the community from the impact of COVID-19 and influenza-like illnesses".
The health district says all visitors will be screened on entry and "must follow the advice and guidance of healthcare staff at all times".
It says visitors, under the temporary restrictions, will be admitted if they:
It says restrictions "will remain in place as long as it is required to ensure the well-being and safety of staff, patients and the community".
The health district said it was encouraging everyone to continue playing their role in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and influenza-like illnesses, and minimising their impact on health services and staff by:
For those who do need to go to the hospital, the health district asked that they treat the healthcare team with kindness and respect and be aware there may be a wait in emergency departments, as people are seen based on how sick they are and not when they arrive.
For more information on visitor restrictions at NSW hospitals and public health facilities, visit the NSW Health website.
