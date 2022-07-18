ANOTHER development application will be considered by Bathurst Regional Council for the same block of Peel Street that has already had two major proposals approved in recent months.
The latest DA, however, appears to be far less controversial than those for the neighbouring properties, with just one objection received.
Under the proposal, an existing cottage at 227 Peel Street would be demolished and then replaced with a new dwelling and double garage.
The cottage chimney would be retained.
The property is located within the Bathurst heritage conservation area. While it is not heritage listed, council has deemed the cottage to be "historically significant given its age and connection to prominent citizens from the past".
However, the cottage has decayed over time to the point that it would likely involve significant reconstruction to retain the building.
Council staff have recommended that the development be approved, saying it is consistent with Bathurst's planning controls.
The Bathurst branch of the National Trust has raised concerns, though.
In its view, the cottage is "a perfectly restorable original heritage cottage" and the proposed double garage would "adversely affect the heritage streetscape as it dominates the proposed facade of the new dwelling".
It also suggested there was intent for subdividing the lot in future, but this has been refuted.
Responses to the concerns raised by the National Trust have been included in a report prepared by council staff.
"The development originally intended to retain the existing cottage, but it has been identified that the cottage is not in a state to repair. The proposed replacement dwelling has been designed to replicate the features of the existing cottage, whereby the style will continue to contribute to the streetscape," the report states.
"It is considered that the garage, while certainly a presence on the street front, is setback from the street and does not dominate the streetscape."
The development application is set to be determined at the July 20 council meeting.
It comes after council approved the construction of five units at 221 Peel Street in April, and then 12 units across three allotments at 225A, 225B and 225C Peel Street.
Both proposals received significant pushback from neighbouring property owners.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
