Western Advocate

Workshop to be held on the Bathurst Illegal Dumping Action Plan

July 18 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public invited to have a say on council's dumping strategy

AFTER a dramatic jump in illegal dumping during the COVID lockdowns, Bathurst Regional Council is working to reverse the trend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.