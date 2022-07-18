Public invited to have a say on council's dumping strategy

AFTER a dramatic jump in illegal dumping during the COVID lockdowns, Bathurst Regional Council is working to reverse the trend.
The latest step will be a community workshop later this month where the public will have a chance to contribute to the Bathurst Illegal Dumping Action Plan.
Mayor Robert Taylor said there were approximately 250 illegal dumping incidents in an 18-month period during the COVID lockdowns in 2020-21 - a 156 per cent increase on the previous year.
"To help combat this illegal dumping trend, council has deployed several mobile illegal dumping monitoring cameras at hot spots across the region and implemented a community focused communication strategy," Cr Taylor said.
"This has included educational social media campaigns, advertising in print and radio media, installation of informative signage and participatory workshops.
"The campaign is working. We have seen a drop in illegal dumping incidents - they are down by 47 per cent in 2022. This is encouraging, but there is more to be done."
Cr Taylor said council has been working with the NSW Environment Protection Authority through the Partnerships for Prevention grant program to combat illegal dumping across the local government area.
He said council is encouraging the community to continue to report illegal dumping activity and to attend a community workshop planned for Wednesday, July 27.
"The two hour workshop will give community members a chance to provide feedback and inform the development of Bathurst's Illegal Dumping Action Plan and discuss preventative measures and strategies," he said.
Council says the workshop will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre at 2.30pm.
To RSVP, call council on 6333 6211.
Council says this grant project is a NSW Environment Protection Authority, Waste Less, Recycle More initiative funded from the waste levy.
