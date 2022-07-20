Western Advocate

Bathurst soccer players to Play in Purple for pancreatic cancer

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 20 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDRAISER: Eglinton (yellow) and Bathurst '75 (all blue) are just some of the clubs that will be wearing purple socks for the next two weekends. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

BATHURST soccer players will be donning purple socks for the last two weekends of July to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.