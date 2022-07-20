BATHURST soccer players will be donning purple socks for the last two weekends of July to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.
The Play in Purple campaign will see sporting fields across Australian turned purple on July 23-24 and July 30-31, with a number of Bathurst soccer clubs including Abercrombie, Macquarie United, Eglinton and Bathurst '75 having already committing to the cause.
Advertisement
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said the Play in Purple campaign is a fantastic cause to support.
"Bathurst District Football is pleased to be supporting Play in Purple this July," he said.
READ MORE:
"We've already had a fantastic response from our clubs when we announced that we would be involved in the campaign and the socks have been selling fast.
"We're looking forward to seeing our clubs from Bathurst, Oberon, Lithgow, Mudgee and Gulgong decked out in purple socks for the rest of the month."
Play in Purple is now in its eighth year and continues to grow across Australia, being embraced by football players from all codes, ages and geographies.
Last year the campaign doubled in participation to see almost 14,000 players from almost 100 clubs including an ever-increasing level of participation from NSW football clubs, associations and A-League partners.
This year, the campaign has been embraced by grassroots rugby league and Australian rules clubs in increasing numbers to see growth across codes for greater awareness of the disease.
The Australian Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, better known as PanKind, CEO Michelle Stewart is delighted about the response for the campaign.
"Awareness on this scale is exactly what we need to help shine a light on the disease and this campaign is a wonderful opportunity to increase engagement between clubs, players and the community," she said.
"We are delighted to see local clubs from all codes embrace Play in Purple and we thank the grassroots football community to help the campaign grow and engage more people each year."
PanKind purple socks are $15 per pair and the funds raised will go directly toward pancreatic cancer research.
Pancreatic cancer is now the third leading cause of cancer deaths in Australia and a survival rate of just 11.5 per cent.
PanKind is exclusively dedicated to pancreatic cancer with a mission to triple the survival rate by 2030 and dramatically increase the quality of life for patients and their families.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.