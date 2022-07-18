Western Advocate
Our History

Speedway world champion Bluey Wilkinson an inspiration to all

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 18 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speedway enthusiast and Bluey Wilkinson fan Ash Suttor with his large collection of memorabilia. Photo: AMY REES

Ash Suttor has an enormous collection of historical speedway memorabilia, but holds a special spot for his Bluey Wilkinson collection.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.