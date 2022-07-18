Ash Suttor has an enormous collection of historical speedway memorabilia, but holds a special spot for his Bluey Wilkinson collection.
The international speedway competitor and 1938 world champion moved to Bathurst at the age of four.
As the story goes, Mr Wilkinson's need for speed came while making deliveries for his father, who was a butcher in town.
Then when the speedway track in Bathurst opened in 1928, the desire grew.
"They reckon he used to do the deliveries on his pushbike; he was in and out of the pedestrians and skidding around corners," Mr Suttor said.
Mr Wilkinson began his career competing on an old bike, but was at a disadvantage because he was racing against competitors with new models.
However, his potential was still noticed, which led to receiving better equipment and competing at the top level.
"A gentleman who owned a bike shop in Orange realised his potential and sponsored him for half his winnings. He went over to England in 1929 and the rest is history," Mr Suttor said.
One of Mr Wilkinson's most notable attributes was his determination.
Competing in London in the inaugural Speedway World Championship Final in 1936, Mr Wilkinson finished in third place, despite being undefeated in the five races that made up the final.
With the series scored on a combination of points from the final and bonus points from the semi-finals, the Bathurst rider landed the bronze behind fellow Australian Lionel Van Praag, who took out the event.
Mr Wilkinson didn't let that deter him, returning two years later and getting the job done.
"People loved him because he never gave up," Mr Suttor said.
"They said if you were in a race with Bluey, you never eased off the throttle until you got across the finish line."
A perfect example of this determination was the 1938 Speedway World Championships, which saw Mr Wilkinson secure the biggest victory of his career.
The night before the event, competing at another meeting, he sustained a broken collarbone in an accident.
In an inspiring display of guts and determination, Mr Wilkinson not only competed in the world championship with the injury, but he took out the event and was named the 1938 Speedway World Champion.
"He never gave up, he just kept trying. That's what won him the championship," Mr Suttor said.
Following the victory, Mr Wilkinson retired from competitive racing.
Being a speedway enthusiast, Mr Suttor said it's fantastic to have a sporting world champion from right here in Bathurst.
Not only is it great for speedway fans, but Mr Wilkinson's determination and drive can be an inspiration in all fields of life.
