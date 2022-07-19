IN a devastating blow, St Vincent de Paul Bathurst has had to cancel its annual sleepout, which was to be a major fundraiser for its Vinnies Van.
The sleepout, which was going to be held at the Bathurst Showground on August 19, had a fundraising goal of at least $10,000.
The event was not only about raising money for the van, but also helping the community understand the hardships faced by people living rough in our community.
But a lack of volunteer numbers on the ground meant the event is not viable this year.
Geoff Hubbard, one of the volunteers in the charity, which is made up of predominantly older members, said illness among members and other factors had played a role in the decision to cancel this year's event.
Last year, because of COVID-19, the sleepout was a virtual event.
Bathurst-based Vinnies volunteer Graham Clayton slept out last year in his car as part of the 2021 fundraiser, and said it gave a real insight into how some people in Bathurst are actually living.
"It was freezing," he said.
"You don't get much sleep, and when I did wake up, every bone in my body was aching."
And while he only slept rough for the night, he said the sad reality is that this is a daily event for many in Bathurst.
"Every week here in Bathurst we get at least two people coming to us, probably more, who are living in their car permanently, or they are living in a tent," he said.
"Sometimes it's women with little children.
"There's a lot of homelessness in Bathurst; I think people don't realise."
Mr Hubbard said everyone was saddened to cancel the event, but the circumstances left them no option.
"We've had to cancel it for this year. We will run it again next year," he said.
"We just didn't have the volunteers needed to get it organised."
He said the charity still hopes to raise enough money to get the Vinnies Van (which will provide meals for the homeless) operational.
Mr Hubbard said the volunteers will be holding sausage sizzles at Bunnings later in the year and, of course, will happily accept any donations from the community to help get the van up and running.
He also called on any volunteers interested in joining the group to make contact.
"We have the St Therese Welfare Conference and the Assumption Special Project conference, so anyone interested can join up," he said.
Anyone wanting to find out more can contact volunteer Geoff Hubbard on 0457 482 227.
Donations for the Vinnies Van can also be dropped off at the St Vincent de Paul Cottage (next to the Vinnies shop at 66 Keppel Street) every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am until 1pm.
