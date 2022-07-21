Western Advocate

Evans Arts Council's Amateur Art Competition & Sale set to return

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carol Dobson with Kim Bagot-Hiller promoting the annual Art Show & Sale to be held the Bathurst RSL Club. Picture: Chris Seabrook

After missing two years due to COVID, the Amateur Art Competition & Sale is back and entries close soon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.