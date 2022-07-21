After missing two years due to COVID, the Amateur Art Competition & Sale is back and entries close soon.
The competition is open to aspiring artists of all ability levels and provides the perfect platform for people to promote their work.
Run by the Evans Arts Council and held at the Bathurst RSL, the three-day event will begin on Friday August 5 with entries closing two weeks prior - Friday July 22.
Evans Arts Council president Carol Dobson said they're excited to be running the event again and encourages people to get their work in before the cut-off day.
"We are excited, we're trying to get the momentum going again," Ms Dobson said.
"You don't have to be an artist ... we welcome anyone, as far as I know at this point in time we have people from the Blue Mountains, we have people from Orange and further afield."
The artworks will be on display in the RSL's auditorium from Friday August 5 to Sunday August 7.
The pieces will be judged on the Friday morning with the winners announced at the opening ceremony that evening.
Kim Bagot-Hiller teaches linocut workshops at the Evans Arts Council and is one of the judges for the event.
She is also the guest artist and will have her own work featured over the weekend.
Ms Bagot-Hiller has been a supporter of the competition for around five years, sponsoring the print making section.
In addition to print making, there are a number of different categories artists can nominate their work in.
The art entries are split into: all creatures great and small, abstract, portraiture, open drawing, scenes and flora.
The other categories include fibre art, sculpture and miniatures, as well as junior art and junior recycled creations sections.
The competitors will be divided into age groups depending on the range of entries received.
Following judging, all entries will be for sale and Ms Dobson encourages Bathurst residents to check out the displays and support the artists in the community.
