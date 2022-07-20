Western Advocate

Police encouraging home owners to protect themselves from property crime

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
July 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREVENT IT: Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell is urging everyone to do their part in protecting their property.

LOCK it or lose it. That's the advice from police, who have launched a community education campaign that aims to target one of the city's growing crime categories: property theft.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.