THE needles will click companionably once again when Bathurst Panorama Chorus holds its Charity Knit-In for the first time in three years.
The local a cappella group had previously held the charity event around once a year, but the COVID era put paid to that.
"We have still been knitting through that period and doing donations, but this is the first chance in a little while to get together and knit in person," Panorama Chorus' Beth Pratley said.
She said knitted creations have, over the years, been donated to charities in Bathurst and elsewhere - including, most recently, to Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
The return Bathurst Panorama Chorus Charity Knit-In will be held from 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Saturday, July 30 at the Bathurst Church of Christ Hall in Wark Parade, Windradyne.
Those who wish to take part are asked to bring their own project, or some 4mm needles or hook to knit or crochet items for charity (wool and instructions provided).
Organisers say beginners are very welcome.
Entry will be $15 per person, which will include a soup and slice luncheon, and organisers say bookings are essential for catering purposes.
Book at www.bathurstpanorama.com
Ms Pratley said the other good reason for knitters to get together is to exchange information.
"It's good to find out all the tips," she said.
