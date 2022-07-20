Western Advocate

The Panorama Chorus Charity Knit-In is back

By Matt Watson
Updated July 20 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 6:00am
RUGGED UP: Bathurst Panorama Chorus members (back) Anne Bestwick, Fiona Harris, Kylie Taylor, Karen Burgoyne, Betty Murphy, Anne Patteson and Anne Young and (front) Jenny Seager, Christine Hurford, Beth Pratley and Yvonne Pro with some of the blankets recently donated to Ronald McDonald House Orange.

THE needles will click companionably once again when Bathurst Panorama Chorus holds its Charity Knit-In for the first time in three years.

