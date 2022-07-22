People travelled from as far as Rockhampton and Melbourne to join the 150-year celebration of the Sisters of Saint Joseph arriving in Perthville.
Despite the cold weather the celebration was a great success, attracting over 300 people to the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint John for the sesquicentenary Mass.
Sister Alice Sullivan said the cold morning was fitting considering it was endured by the Josephites 150 years ago on their arrival.
"Those present for the current celebrations shivered as the barometer moved into minus territory and marvelled at the resilience of the early women," Sr Alice said.
As the story goes, one of the first Sisters to arrive, Teresa MacDonald, wrote to Mary MacKillop saying, "this place is most awfully cold".
Following the sesquicentenary Mass on Saturday, July 16, a lunch was held in the Cathedral Catholic Primary School hall.
Sr Alice said they are very grateful to the school for allowing them to use the space and thanked Judy and Gary Williams from Our Place or Yours for catering the event.
"It was really well organised and a really happy day," she said.
"A very happy day to be able to rejoice with people who love us and whom we love."
To mark the 150-year anniversary, an app was developed by the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre in collaboration with the Perthville Convent Heritage Committee.
The app tells the story of the heritage centre and has already received over 200 downloads since its launch.
Sr Alice said the launch of the app and the response its received has been lovely.
"Tremendous gratitude for everyone who helped do it and who came and enjoyed the day," she said.
"A good time was had by all."
While the celebrations have concluded, the Sisters hope that the story of how the Josephites came to be in Perthville will continue to inspire people in years to come.
