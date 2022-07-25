MACKILLOP College student Scarlett Hall is set for the experience of a life time, as she tours some of Australia's key historical locations.
The Year 10 student was a recipient of the NSW Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship, which will see her embark on a two-week historical study tour in NSW, the ACT and Darwin.
Ms Hall said she's excited to explore Australia's history.
"It's just learning about mainly military history but also parts of Australian history that doesn't necessarily get touched on as much in class," she said.
"Obviously we'll go the war memorial, but we'll go to the Jewish history museum as well. We go to the Lithgow Small Arms Factory, some national parks and other pretty cool places.
"I just want to learn about history. History really interests me. I've met everyone that is going on tour and they're lovely people. I think it would be a fun opportunity to have a more hands on experience."
Ms Hall was thankful for her history teacher Luke Simkins, who wrote her recommendation letter.
"One of the parts of the application process was getting our history teacher to write a recommendation letter and then our principal would sign it. He wrote a really nice letter," she said.
"History has always been pretty interesting, especially in year 9 and 10 it's been really interesting. So that's why I thought I'd give it a go."
Ms Hall won't be the only Central West student travelling across Australia, with Blainey Heath from Kandos High School also gaining a place on the prestigious tour.
"These students will now be able to further develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war," Bathurst MP Paul Toole said.
"I congratulate the Scholarship recipients, who are being recognised for their positive contributions to their local communities, their respect for the service and sacrifice of Australian Defence Force personnel and their passion for studying history.
"Over 125 students applied for the scholarship, and the 20 successful applicants come from places across Sydney and regional NSW, including Bathurst, Kandos, Armidale, Young and Jindabyne."
On the tour, students will be occupied by a military historian, while also visiting significant sites around the Northern Territory capital, associated with 80th year since the bombing of Darwin by the Japanese.
"This is a wonderful experience, and it is vital that current generations continue to learn about the military history of New South Wales and our nation," Minister for Transport and Veterans, David Elliott, said.
"The tour will be accompanied by a military historian to teach students about our nation's military past and help them understand the importance of commemoration.
"In the 80th year since the bombing of Darwin by the Japanese in 1942, students will visit significant sites associated with the Second World War in and around Darwin," he said.
