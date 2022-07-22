IT'S no small thing that Lake Macquarie's Cookie Pizza is planning to make the trip to Bathurst for the first time at the end of the month.
As co-owner Chris Neesom explains, Cookie Pizza primarily sells through fundraisers, but with the occasional market thrown in.
"We just do the regional markets," he said. "We don't even do Newcastle itself."
Cookie Pizza will be heading inland for Aussie Night Markets' Bathurst Winter Markets at the Bathurst Showground and Mr Neesom hopes locals will be impressed.
"It's something new," he said of their products.
"We [he and co-owner Andrea] were both raised in the country and, because we have got a pretty unique offering, we would prefer to take it somewhere where they don't have the opportunity to try it as often."
He said their "cookie pizzas" are hand-baked, 22-centimetre cookies, which come in a variety of flavours, that are served in cookie pizza boxes.
"We will get out there, bake them fresh the day before the market and then bring them along [to the market] and top them on site," he said.
The business is around three years old now.
"We have up to 7500, 8000 followers on social media and we've done a couple of hundred fundraisers now - schools, sporting groups, that sort of stuff," Mr Neesom said.
"We thought it would be a fun way to help people and make a living. We run them like the old pie drive."
Aussie Night Markets' Bathurst Winter Markets will be held on Sunday, July 31.
