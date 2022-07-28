Careers Expo is back in Bathurst after a two-year absence

AFTER a two year absence, the Bathurst Careers Expo is set to return next month at a brand new venue.
The event, which has been was been running since 2014 when it was originally known as the Bathurst Jobs Expo, will be held at the Charles Sturt University (CSU) campus on Tuesday, August 9.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the expo used to attract hundreds of students and job seekers from across the region in pre-COVID times and is expecting another big turnout.
"The expo is a central point for students and job seekers to meet with a range of education providers, local employers and government agencies in one location," he said.
"To date we already have more than 50 registered stallholders and we expect this number to grow, giving visitors to the expo a broad range of information and career opportunities to explore.
"It will also give the students a chance to get to know more about the Charles Sturt University campus and open up the range of study options available to them at our own local university."
Cr Taylor said he's thrilled to see the expo's return after a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been off for two years, so it's great to be back," he said.
"It's like anything with COVID, it's just great to have the expo back. It's always great to see the partnership between Charles Sturt University and Bathurst Regional Council, that we can put this expo on."
CSU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Renée Leon, welcomed the opportunity to host the expo at the Bathurst campus.
"This is the first year the event will be held on university grounds, within the gymnasium, which will facilitate an increased number of stalls and attendees with the larger space," she said.
"The expo is a great way we can partner with the local council and it'll be great for our students to get exposure to employers and vice-versa.
"We hope it can be a great showcase for the university and, hopefully, a really successful day for the council."
Prof Leon said students can a large amount of benefit from events like the expo.
"I think students get a lot of benefit out of events like this because when you're studying, you don't realise necessarily the opportunities out there," he said.
"I think getting practical exposure to jobs that are available here and further afield is a great opportunity for them.
"I know employers in Bathurst are very keen to get more skilled workers, so we think this will be a perfect match."
CSU representatives will be on hand to speak about courses, campuses and the early admissions program.
The Bathurst Careers Expo will run from 9am-3pm.
