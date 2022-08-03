THE Bathurst community will come together in September to support a local woman in the midst of a huge fight against a rare form of cancer.
Jessica Cole was recently diagnosed with stage three neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma, which will result in extensive amounts of treatment in Orange and Sydney, with the possibility of needing to go to the United States.
Advertisement
In response to the life-changing news, a number of Ms Cole's friends have rallied together to organise a charity auction night at the Greens on William on September 3.
Funds raised will help cover the cost of treatments, travel, daily expenses and provide the family with some comfort and assistance in this unprecedented time.
READ MORE:
Kirralee Fitzpatrick, one of the event organisers, is hoping money raised can help ease the financial burden on Ms Cole and her family.
"Obviously she can't work at the moment," she said.
"She has a young family and her husband is trying to work but he's also looking after Jess and the girls."
Ms Fitzpatrick said she's been amazed by the community's response, with many businesses donating items to the auction.
"It's been amazing. The local businesses have been super generous so far," she said.
"We've got some great prizes coming in and people offering to help. It's been really great in that sense."
Tickets for charity auction night can be purchased on the Greens on William website, with prizes ranging from $50 to $10,000.
Tickets are $80 and the night is a cocktail event, with canapé refreshments and drink on arrival included.
Live music will be performed by Oberon singer and songwriter Clancy Pye.
Donations can also be made directly to the gofundme page, with over $26,000 raised via that platform already.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.