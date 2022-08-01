BATHURST motorists are enjoying some respite at the pump, but experts are warning that the market remains volatile due to a number of global factors.
Fuel prices in Bathurst are currently averaging 164.3 cents per litre for regular unleaded fuel, almost 37 cents down from last month.
NRMA media advisor Katrina Usman said its hard to predict whether fuel prices will continue to drop or increase again due to a range of factors around the world.
"Currently the price for regular unleaded fuel in Bathurst is 164.3 cents per litre, with diesel sitting at 201.7 cents per litre," she explained.
"Over the last month in Bathurst, the price for regular unleaded has dropped by 37 cents per centre.
"While prices have been trending downwards, we are uncertain how long these global falls will continue. The oil market is extremely volatile at the moment, with constraints on supply, the war in Ukraine and COVID influencing global prices.
"There is also fear in the market that the increase cost of living in Australia, the United States and Europe will reduce global demand.
"OPEC [Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] may chose to reduce supply again, to keep the market tight, which would drive up prices."
On average, Bathurst is performing much better than neighbouring cities including Orange and Dubbo.
While Bathurst is averaging 164.3 for unleaded and 201.7 for diesel, Dubbo is average 199.2 for unleaded and 229 for diesel and Orange is averaging 197.6 for unleaded and 226.8 diesel.
Sydney is averaging 169.1 for unleaded fuel, while diesel is averaging 210.2.
"Even though the average price is $1.64 in Bathurst, motorists should definitely check the app before filling up to find the best price in the area," Ms Usman said.
"Right now, the gap between the high and the low price is 179.9 and 161.9."
