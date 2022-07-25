The Eglinton oval was a sea of pink on Saturday, with everyone showing their support for Breast Cancer Network Australia.
The event featured a cake stall, raffles and a best dressed competition for those who went all out in their pink attire.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the fundraiser and captured the day.
