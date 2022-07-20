From a spare bedroom to a CBD office, the hard work to get Bell Conveyancing up and running has paid dividends with the business nominated for four awards in an upcoming ceremony.
Not only is Bell Conveyancing a finalist in the excellence in micro business category for the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards, but owner Kristy Bell and employees Amy Vickers and Kate Gullifer are also looking to take home a prize.
Ms Bell is a finalist in the outstanding business leader category while Ms Vickers and Ms Gullifer are competing for outstanding employee of the year.
This is the first time the business has been a nominee in the Western NSW Business Awards and the ladies are very excited.
"It's nice to be recognised for all the hard work we've put in over the last five years since the business has been open," Ms Bell said.
"We're pretty happy about it ... especially because we're our own startup company, we're not part of a big franchise where they have their own company awards."
With 10 years of conveyancing experience, five years of real estate experience and a law degree under her belt, Ms Bell decided to start her own business.
Working out of her spare bedroom for around three years, Bell Conveyancing first appeared in the Bathurst CBD in 2020 when Ms Bell opened in Keppel Street.
It was here that Ms Gullifer joined the team, with Ms Vickers coming on board when Bell Conveyancing moved to its current premises in Piper Street in November 2021.
Being a small business that Ms Bell built from the ground up, becoming finalists in an awards ceremony that covers the entire Western NSW area is great publicity.
Ms Bell said it's exciting to each have a nomination, and regardless of the outcome they're all excited to be in the running.
"[To win] any of the categories would be ideal but we're happy to just have the recognition of being finalists," she said.
"There's only a small pool of Bathurst businesses so we're excited and proud to be part of that and to represent Bathurst."
Bell Conveyancing is one of 21 Bathurst finalists in the 13 different categories.
Ms Bell and Ms Vickers will make the trip to Dubbo on Friday, July 22, for the awards ceremony, keeping their fingers crossed that they bring home one of the prizes.
