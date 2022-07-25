HE calls it a good obsession and given Stephen Jackson has lined up on a Saturday morning to run five kilometres 250 times, obsession is a good word for it.
Jackson hit his 250 parkrun milestone in Bathurst on Saturday, crossing the line with his son Josh after 24 minutes, 39 seconds.
Advertisement
Having also volunteered to help run a parkrun event 173 times and being a co-director of Bathurst parkrun with Jenn Arnold, it is clear he's got more a passion for it.
"It's one of those good obsessions, it's certainly one of those things you don't feel guilty about doing and an opportunity to travel tying in with it has been huge because I've done 66 locations around the world," Jackson said.
"I've done them in Singapore, France, the UK and of course Australia and there's more on the list, there's going to be a string of more on my list as we start to travel again.
"It's great way to see the world and Australia, I've done 50-odd different locations around Australia and in every state. Whenever we go somewhere we always make a point of 'Right if it's a Saturday where is the nearest parkrun.'
"Yes 250 is great, the biggest downside is it's 250 to the next milestone which is 500, but I'll get there," he added with a laugh.
While Jackson enjoys the challenge of racing, the big drawcard for him is the atmosphere of parkruns across the globe.
That is why Jackson has run in the cold, in the rain, in the fog, in hot and humid conditions and while on holidays.
"It's been superb, the different locations all work the same way, are all free, with the volunteers and the community they all have that similar sort of ethos that they are there for the community," he said.
"You meet people, it's friendly, you go and have a coffee after, there's no pressure to do anything other than cover five kay, run or walk.
"It's quite a remarkable community, I don't think those who don't really know about parkrun realise how big it really is."
On Jackson's parkrun resume are 178 Bathurst events with his personal best for the course a 19:19 effort.
But the hardest course he's tackled and his overall personal best - a 19:06 - have come during his travels.
"The hardest one has to be Mount Ainslie in Canberra because it's all dirt, all trails, and we came flying over the second last dirt hill and there was a mob of roos right across the path," he said.
Advertisement
"We had to slow down so we didn't take them out and they didn't take us out. That one was hard work.
"But they're all very different. Victor Harbor, which is in South Australia, is my fastest one and it was because it's a bike path straight out and straight back and there was a tailwind behind me which was a bonus.
"I did Bushy Park, which is the home of parkrun, you turn up there and every week and there's like 1,200 people turning up and of that 1,200 about 1,100 are tourists all coming to do the Bushy pilgrimage.
"When I was in Singapore the race director said 'Now this is different, put your hand up if you're a local' and one person out of 150 put their hand up."
This Saturday morning at 8am Jackson will enjoy another special parkrun moment as the Bathurst event celebrates its sixth anniversary.
Advertisement
There will be cake, mulled wine and a Christmas in July theme, so Jackson is hopeful others will join him in his obsession.
"We missed a chunk through the COVID years but we're back ... we're expecting a lot to be there. Sixth birthday, that's 260 parkruns here since we started," he said.
"If you've ever been to parkrun, come on down. If you haven't been to parkrun, what a great way to start, register and turn up, it doesn't cost anything and it's great fun.
"It's parkrun, park walk, park stroll, park bark when there's dogs with park runners."
Those first timers wishing to take part can register via the Bathurst parkrun web page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.