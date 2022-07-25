IT'S been a rough season of Bathurst District Football action for Panorama FC's pair of men's premier league sides but their Red squad have put a big serving of hope back into their season.
The Panorama Red squad claimed a shock 2-1 victory over the fourth-placed Collegians to get themselves within seven points of the top four and make the boys in sky blue feel a little less comfortable.
It's the first on-field victory for Panorama Red, with their previous two wins coming via forfeits.
Collegians went up after just seven minutes in Sunday's game but Panorama fought back to get a goal on either side of half-time to get the upset win.
There's still plenty of work ahead for Panorama to think about making the top four - and at this point they'll need other results to go their way - but Callum Christie said it's great to see the team fighting hard for their results.
"It's a great result. We've been lacking in numbers for probably the last eight weeks or so. We usually come out deep in the back of our minds thinking that we might lose so it's always great to come out playing to the highest ability that we can," he said.
It was a rare goalkeeper goal that opened the scoring for Collegians when Boeh Stockdale converted from the penalty spot.
Panorama toiled away over the opening half to find a reply and they got one six minutes before the break through Jackson Welch.
The men in red then went ahead for the first time when Henry Simmons was played in from overhead behind the Collegians defensive line and he made no mistake with the shot.
Collegians dominated the last 20 minutes of the game, with several corners and dangerous plays down the right wing resulting in shots on goal - but Panorama were able to get bodies in the way on each occasion.
Panorama had a late opportunity to score against the run of play when a cross from Pat Fisher narrowly missed several teammates making their way into the penalty area.
Christie said it wasn't panic stations when the penalty went against his side early in the game.
"He had to make the challenge. We had to chance that one there. There was no malice in the challenge from Baden [Smith]," he said.
"You've got to at least try and make it a 50-50 opportunity instead of giving an open goal. Thankfully the boys were able to crawl back into it. I'm really proud of the way they played today.
"We just stuck with what we've been trying to do over the last couple of weeks. I think once we got that first goal from Jackson that really sparked something in us to keep going and push even harder. It really gave us a lot of drive."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
