Western Advocate
Photos

Panorama Red claims 2-1 victory over Collegians in Bathurst District Football men's premier league

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:31am, first published July 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S been a rough season of Bathurst District Football action for Panorama FC's pair of men's premier league sides but their Red squad have put a big serving of hope back into their season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.