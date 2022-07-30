Western Advocate
Nick Galvin's free men's mental health barbeque at Mount Panorama a success

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 30 2022 - 7:00am
Local resident Nick Galvin organised a free community barbeque at the top of Mount Panorama to help raise awareness for men's mental health.

