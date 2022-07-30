Local resident Nick Galvin organised a free community barbeque at the top of Mount Panorama to help raise awareness for men's mental health.
The event was a huge success with a large crowd turning up and a great range of cars on display.
There was also a raffle with some terrific prizes up for grabs, thanks to generous businesses who donated goods.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the barbeque and snapped some shots of the crowd.
