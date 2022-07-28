Western Advocate

Man transported to Bathurst Base Hospital following early morning crash on Durham Street

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:58am, first published 8:30am
A MAN was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital with minor injuries after two cars collided on the edge of the city's CBD on Thursday morning. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Local News

