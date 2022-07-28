A MAN was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital with minor injuries after two cars collided on the edge of the city's CBD on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Peel and Durham streets just before 6am following reports that two cars, a Mitsubishi SUV and a Nissan sedan, had collided.
Advertisement
Officer in Charge of Bathurst, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, said police were called to the scene at 5.50am.
He said initial reports suggest a 71-year-old man from Portland was driving in Peel Street and, as he entered the Peel/Durham intersection, his car collided with a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Bathurst woman.
"No-one was trapped in the crash, and paramedics attended," he said.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said one road crew attended the crash, receiving the call just before 6am.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
"We received calls of a two-car accident and sent a road crew straight to the scene," the spokesperson said.
After assessing both drivers and treating the 71-year-old at the scene, they transported the 71-year-old to Bathurst Base Hospital with minor injuries for further treatment.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said the crash was a timely reminder for drivers to exercise caution, especially in the current frosty, wet weather in the region.
"Please take care on our roads and drive to the conditions - even if it means travelling below the signposted speed," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.