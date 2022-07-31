Police allege gun pointed in road rage incident in South Bathurst

THREE men have been charged in relation to an alleged road rage incident that, police say, involved a firearm.
The incident culminated in a police pursuit that is alleged to have ended when two men burst into a Lord Street home.
Police say the alleged road rage incident began at about 2pm on Saturday in Bant Street, South Bathurst, where a male passenger in a white Commodore is alleged to have pointed a firearm at a family in another car.
Inspector David Abercrombie from Chifley Police District said the family immediately contacted police.
"We were alerted to the incident and police commenced a search for the vehicle and its occupants," he said.
"At around 3.30pm, the vehicle was seen in Rose Street, South Bathurst, where police allege it took off, allegedly driving in a manner dangerous to the public.
"The vehicle was then seen coming to a stop in Havannah Street, where police allege the three occupants fled from the vehicle.
"Police engaged in a foot pursuit, with one man arrested in the yard of a nearby residence."
Inspector Abercrombie said police further allege the two other men then entered a house in Lord Street in an attempt to evade police detection.
The two men were arrested by police, and were both refused bail by a bail court on Sunday morning.
Inspector Abercrombie said police allege a search of the vehicle left behind by the men revealed a firearm, along with other illegal items.
Inspector Abercrombie said the first man, a 27-year-old, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm in a public place, unauthorised possession of a pistol and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence. He was also charged with intimidation, enter enclosed lands and recklessly damage or destroy property.
A second man, aged 37, was also bail refused after being charged with having a firearm found at premises subject to a firearm prohibition order, possession of a prohibited drug, drive in a manner dangerous and enter enclosed lands.
A third man, aged 26, remains under police guard at Orange Base Hospital for treatment to an injury which occurred prior to police involvement. Inspector Abercrombie said the man has been charged with a number of outstanding domestic violence offences as well as entering enclosed lands and recklessly damage or destroy property.
He said the two occupants of the house in Lord Street, where police allege two of the offenders tried to evade police detection, were shaken but otherwise unharmed in the incident.
Inspector Abercrombie also commended the work of officers involved in the quick apprehension of the accused, in particular highway patrol officers at the scene.
