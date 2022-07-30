CONNOR Klower has a hot Hungry Jack's meal waiting for him on August 20.
But first the 10-year-old is determined to complete a fundraiser in which he will spend a night in a sleeping bag in a paddock at his nan's place at Billywillinga - with no iPad, no phone, no electronics and only a piece of cardboard between him and the stars.
He will also have his nan, Marina Gray, by his side and will know he's raising money for an important cause: local people who are homeless and who are doing it tough.
So, is he nervous or excited about spending a Bathurst winter's evening outside?
"Kind of both, really," he told the Western Advocate this week.
The Vinnies' Community Sleepout is a longrunning fundraiser that aims to shine a light on homelessness and raise money at the same time.
Participants sleep under a piece of cardboard for the night and are asked to have just a cup of soup and bread for dinner to experience some of the harsh realities faced by those who are homeless or disadvantaged.
St Vincent de Paul Bathurst volunteers had planned to take part in a sleepout at Bathurst Showground, with the aim of raising $10,000, but made the recent decision to cancel the event due to illness among members, among other factors.
Connor and Ms Gray will be taking part as individuals and Connor is hoping to raise half of what the now-cancelled showground sleepout was targeting.
"I'm very proud of him," Ms Gray said of her grandson.
"The actual community sleepout was cancelled, but he wanted to still do it.
"All the money that Connor raises will stay in Bathurst and go towards Vinnies projects.
"One [of the projects] is cooking classes and the other is raising money for a mobile food van."
The cooking classes will run for six weeks at a time, with all food and equipment provided.
At the end of each day, participants will take home the food that they have cooked. At the end of the six weeks, they will take home the main electrical appliance they have used, along with a kit with kitchen utensils.
The aim for the mobile food van, meanwhile, is for it to go out into the community in the late afternoon and early evening and give out meals to people and families in need.
So why is Connor doing the sleepout?
"I want to do it because my nan inspired me - to be able to help people in need so they can have a better home," he said.
He has helped at charity Bunnings barbecues with his nan, he said, and "I started feeling really happy doing it".
In terms of the weather, he said he wasn't too concerned: "I'm not worried about being cold because I'm kind of immune to it, really."
And in terms of their sleepout location north-west of Bathurst, he and his nan say there'll be plenty of nature to spot - everything from roos to emus, ducks to deer and perhaps a rabbit or two.
"He just likes to help people," Ms Gray said of her grandson. "He's 10 and he's starting on his journey.
"And he'd like other people to support good causes."
They will be doing their sleepout on Friday, August 19 and those who would like to help Connor reach his goal can donate at https://my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/vinnies-community-sleepouts/connor-and-nanny-sleepout.
Though the menu on the night will be limited, it will all be part of the experience.
"There'll be a cup of soup and some bread to go to sleep on and then, in the morning, we'll have a piece of toast to warm up," Ms Gray said.
And, some time on Saturday, August 20, Ms Gray said she'll be shouting Connor a Hungry Jack's meal to celebrate their achievement.
