Western Advocate
Our People

Bathurst's Connor Klower will take part in Vinnies sleepout fundraiser in a paddock at Billywillinga

MW
By Matt Watson
July 30 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Klower and his nan Marina Gray will be taking part in a charity sleepout as individuals.

CONNOR Klower has a hot Hungry Jack's meal waiting for him on August 20.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.