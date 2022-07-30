BLISTERING pace, great vision, impressive skill - Ashleigh Corby showed it all for Souths on Saturday as it posted a 3-1 win over Bathurst City in their Central West Premier League Hockey women's derby.
Corby's speed and brilliant ball control has often frustrated rival attackers this season, but in her latest match at Bob Roach Field she deployed those skills brilliantly in attack.
In the space of two minutes in the second half she scored then set up Samantha Brown, pushing Souths out to a 3-0 lead which City - although determined - was unable to reel in.
"We utilised Ash a little bit differently today than what we would normally and it actually worked really well," Souths coach Scott Hanrahan said.
"I knew she was quick, absolutely, but she's got good vision and she's a skilful player. I think she's under-rated, but she's a hell of a player."
With both Souths and Bathurst City still jostling for positions inside the top four as the finals loom, there was plenty more than just local bragging rights up for grabs on Saturday.
Souths is on a mission to end a finals drought by possibly earning a major semi-final.
It showed as the two blues scored with just over 90 seconds of play gone - Jess Watterson getting a deflection on a ball her sister Sarah White fired into the circle.
Bathurst City had its first chance two minutes later when Emily Thompson took a quick free hit, carried the ball into the circle then from a tight angle blasted the ball across the face of goal. Unfortunately for her, no team-mate was able to get a touch and turn it into the net.
Just before half-time City suffered a major setback when skipper Erin Cobcroft was struck on the head by the ball while defending a penalty corner.
She took no further part in the match.
City worked hard in her absence, but there was little its defence could do to hold Souths out as Corby produced two big moments.
Firstly she sprinted to get a pass that looked certain to go out, she then ran into the circle, split two City defenders and dived to slot the ball beyond oncoming custodian Jessika Day into the goal.
Two minutes later Bathurst City earned the first of its six penalty corner plays for the match.
But first runner Daisy Morrissey was quick out and shut down the play before throwing the ball forward.
Again the ball did not look like finding Corby's stick, but she dived full length to deflect it to Sarah White and create a two-on-one. From that Samantha Brown scored.
Though down 3-0, City was not about to give up and in the third quarter stepped things up.
That effort was rewarded with an Amy Ioane goal from a penalty corner play and it gave her side hope.
Ellie Bestwick very nearly closed the margin to one goal in the final quarter when her penalty corner salvo struck the post, while team-mate Emily Thompson was denied by a good glove save.
Souths had its chances too, Shannon Fisher and Ali Stanford throwing penetrating balls, but 3-1 was were it stayed.
The win lifts Souths into second with two rounds remaining.
"We're pretty excited, we've been fighting hard to be up here in this position," Hanrahan said.
"We've worked really hard from pre-season until now, obviously there have been things along the way we've needed to work on and improve on, and today's game we were thereabouts.
"There were some things from today's game that we still need to improve on, but overall I thought we got closer to where we need to be."
