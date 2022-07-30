Western Advocate
Photos

Souths moves into second on women's Central West Premier League Hockey ladder

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 30 2022 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOAL: Souths speedster Ash Corby steers the ball into the goal during Saturday's derby win over Bathurst City. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

BLISTERING pace, great vision, impressive skill - Ashleigh Corby showed it all for Souths on Saturday as it posted a 3-1 win over Bathurst City in their Central West Premier League Hockey women's derby.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.