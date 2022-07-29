Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst City and Souths to square off in women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:38am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHUT DOWN MODE: Bathurst City skipper Erin Cobcroft moves in to tackle Souths rival Samantha Brown. Cobcroft has been part of a strong defensive unit for City this season. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

IT has been four years since Bathurst City last formed part of the Central West Premier League Hockey women's finals series, but current captain Erin Cobcroft feels like that wait is about to end.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.