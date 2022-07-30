It's hard not to notice Forbes Platypi captain Matt Coles on the field.
Big, tall and packing down at the end of the scrum, the no.8 is even easier to spot when it's him scoring all the tries.
And that's exactly what happened at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon with Coles' three five-pointers helping his side defeat Orange City 19-12 in the Blowes Clothing Cup.
For Coles, the hat-trick feat has been a long time coming.
"Aw mate (last time) since I was about 12 I reckon, they've been few and far between," he laughed.
The Platypi forward was first to score after 34 minutes, going over on the right touchline after some Mahe Fangupo magic. Normally a halfback or flyhalf, Fangupo played inside centre for the majority of the match and had his hands on the ball twice in that one play as the away team went up 5-0.
After half-time opposition No.8 Duncan Young inspired his Lions with a try off a tap, reaching behind his head to put the ball down as City hit the lead at 7-5.
In the 53rd minute, Forbes grabbed one back with Coles expertly hitting a hole with the conversion successful.
Talented Lions flyhalf Harry West would bring cheers from the crowd, going himself down the left hand side from 22 metres out, beating one tackle and going over with the score now 12-all with seven minutes remaining.
Forbes would have the final hurrah though with Coles picking and driving his way over the line to seal a 19-12 victory.
"It was pretty tough, Orange City - despite not winning a game all season - came out firing and really stuck it to us and got us on the back foot there but luckily - (with) our season was on the line there - we dug deep and got the win," Coles said.
The Platypi's victory means they keep the pressure on Dubbo Roos for a finals spot after they were comprehensively beaten by Orange Emus 41-15.
With Forbes and Dubbo playing each other in two rounds, Coles believes that could be the crucial decider.
"(The Emus result was) very fortunate, the way things are heading we're going towards a final round showdown," he said.
For City, the match was probably the closest they've gone to achieving their first win of the season and captain Kieran Bobin saw plenty of positives from his young group.
"For a team that hasn't won a game all year, the fact we played like that still shows that something clicked today," he said.
"We haven't won a game all year and we could've easily put our heads down but I was really proud with how we went today and still haven't given up. I know last season we gave up and got rolled over these last three games and the fact we were within seven and competitive shows that's exactly what we want for next year."
City's next game will be the Orange Emus derby at Endeavour Oval and it's one Bobin can't wait for.
"We can beat them if we play like that, there's a few holes we can exploit for sure," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
