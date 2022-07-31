Western Advocate

Council acknowledges the Living Legends from 2020-2022 with a special ceremony

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 31 2022 - 4:30am, first published 2:00am
ACKNOWLEDGED: Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor with Arthur and Kim Davis. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

THEY haven't been able to celebrate together in recent years but the recently announced Living Legends came together at a special ceremony on Sunday.

