THEY haven't been able to celebrate together in recent years but the recently announced Living Legends came together at a special ceremony on Sunday.
Held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), all the surviving Living Legends announced since 2020 enjoyed a morning tea together to acknowledge their special contribution to the community.
Advertisement
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it was a great occasion.
"For the last three years with COVID, something like this has been a deterrent," he said.
READ MORE:
"It's just been great to get all these Living Legends from 2020, 2021 and 2022 together. A really good crowd has turned up to celebrate.
"This is just a recognition of what these Living Legends have done to our community. Their contribution has been fantastic."
The Living Legend initiative was first established in 2015 to acknowledge the city's bicentenary and has grown to include a number of new people every year since.
"It was brought in back in 2015," Cr Taylor said.
"It's been a great initiative and it's great recognition too. When people are deceased we give them recognition, but to have the Living Legends is wonderful."
Cr Taylor encouraged people to get in and nominate a worthy person for the 2023 Living Legends.
"If there's anyone out there that they would like to nominate, please do so," he said.
"There's a lot of people out there that have put the effort in, so it's great to think they could be nominated for 2023."
The Living Legends announced since 2020 include:
The Living Legend title recognises the achievements of local individuals and the way they have contributed positively to the community.
They are proven leaders amongst their peers and possess a drive to promote the positive qualities of Bathurst Regional Council, the community and local business.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.