Early forecast indicating Bathurst could be hit by almost 50mm of rain this week

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 31 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:00am
Bathurst could receive over 50mm in the first week of August

BATHURST is set to be blasted by wet weather in the first week of August, with over 50 millimetres of rain on the radar by Friday.

