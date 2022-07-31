Bathurst could receive over 50mm in the first week of August

BATHURST is set to be blasted by wet weather in the first week of August, with over 50 millimetres of rain on the radar by Friday.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bathurst could expect up to 10mm on Monday, before a slight respite on Tuesday and Wednesday, before a hefty 25-35mm on Thursday and 10mm on Friday.
Advertisement
It's expected the rain will ease off on the weekend.
READ MORE:
If the predicted rain came to fruition, it would more than double the amount of rain that fell in Bathurst during July, which was a total of 40mm.
It's unlikely that snow will call in the Central West region too, with the minimum temperatures unlikely to drop below freezing throughout the week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.