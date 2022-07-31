Western Advocate
Bathurst '75 hits back from Western Premier League loss to Orange Waratahs by beating Lithgow Workmans FC

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 31 2022 - 7:30am
BATHURST '75's 3-0 Western Premier League loss on Thursday evening against Orange Waratahs threatened to drop them out of the top five for the first time but the side avoided that by besting Lithgow Workman's FC 5-3 on Saturday.

