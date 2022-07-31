BATHURST '75's 3-0 Western Premier League loss on Thursday evening against Orange Waratahs threatened to drop them out of the top five for the first time but the side avoided that by besting Lithgow Workman's FC 5-3 on Saturday.
The '75's men played their rescheduled clash with Waratahs on Thursday night, where they couldn't match it with the competition leaders, but fought off several comeback attempts in Saturday's contest at Lithgow to win a high-scoring affair.
Bathurst '75 had suffered their first defeat of the season the previous weekend against Barnstoneworth United FC and Waratahs made it two in a row after Thursday's effort, forcing the Bathurst squad to put it all together against a Workies team who have recently been playing some of their best football of the season.
The '75s men managed to produce enough patches of excellent football to get the job done.
Bathurst '75 still find themselves in a share of fifth spot with Parkes Cobras FC but the former have the edge on differential.
Coach Mark Comerford said it was great to see the team recover from Thursday's loss, although the manner in which they did so left a little to be desired.
"It was great to come away with the points on Saturday but one of the most disappointing things about that game was that we led 2-0 then let the game get back to 2-all," he said.
"We moved away from what we'd been doing well in the first half and gave them that chance to get back in it. We then got out to 4-2 and we were looking a bit comfortable and then they got another one back
"We still did things a lot better than the Thursday game. We kept possession, we found spaces between the lines and we hit fit more than we did in our games against Waratahs and Barnies."
While the scorecard wasn't the prettiest for '75 on Thursday night Comerford said the game was still, at times, a showcase of solid football from his squad.
"We weren't totally awful against Waratahs, I thought. The first goal was a major double deflection. We played well in the first half. We hit the post on one occasion and there probably weren't many major chances for either side," he said.
"In the second half we just got away from what we were good at, and we avoided doing that against Lithgow. We could have been 3-0 or 4-0 in front at the break but we still did well.
"It was a tough run playing Barnies, Waratahs and Lithgow. Lithgow have been playing well and getting some good results in the last couple of weeks. We knew playing them over in Lithgow would be difficult.
"I said to them before the Lithgow game to get back to what our strengths were and we discussed what they could do better, and to the players' credit they did that and probably changed a bit of their initial decision making."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
