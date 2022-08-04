REPORTS of lame sheep on many properties are common and every owner says that it's only foot abscess.
I hope that cases of virulent footrot are few and far between as that disease will be hard to eradicate and costly.
For landholders who set out to eradicate virulent footrot, the purchase of several pairs of air-operated foot parers is almost a necessity as well as a sheep handling machine to eliminate a lot of bending and dragging of heavy sheep.
Leader Power Parers retail for about $800 and need a good air compressor to run them.
Mobilshear sell an 18-volt foot parer for close to $1700 and these are also proving popular.
Dave Sweatman, Dundonnell, Victoria, repairs the air-operated parers, sells new ones and has good advice. Phone 0408 568 739.
PRICE corrections are affecting every red meat market during the past month and livestock sellers are urged to discuss selling plans with their agents before consigning stock.
There are many possible reasons for the current downturn but we must accept that values have changed significantly and will take time to settle.
Wool markets have also seen the change and broader crossbred clips are feeling the pinch.
Some 30 micron and broader fleece lines have not received a bid in recent weeks; a 30 micron fleece line sold at 90c/kg last week.
The decision to hold onto these clips will only create another stockpile and owners will probably sell for very little return.
AN article in the current issue of The Weekly Times caught my eye as it was contributed by Bill Sykes, a farmer, vet and former Nationals Member for Benalla, Victoria.
As a vet, Bill supervised the destruction of thousands of cattle and sheep during tough times in Australia in the 1970s, but he said that the slaughter of many animals in the UK during their Foot and Mouth outbreak was horrendous as it occurred in many instances within metres of family homes.
He recalled holding baby lambs in his arms while they were needled in the brisket, then letting bobby calves suck his fingers as they were killed by a captive bolt.
Little wonder that we hope that FMD is kept out of our country.
Bill Sykes was a real helper to the sheep industry in the 1990s as producers fought to access a vaccine for Ovine Johne's Disease when government authorities had no idea that the disease was endemic in many areas of NSW and Victoria.
THE Canadian Government has imposed harsh restrictions on the use of fertilisers as it plans to cut nitrous oxide emissions by 30 per cent as part of its plans to combat climate change.
This must have massive implications for Canadian grain producers and their use of nitrogen fertilisers as they emit nitrous oxide when used.
A Rabobank senior analyst said: "We're starting to see this push into a real focus as agricultural emissions become the eye of the storm as governments try to reach promised emission targets."
NEIL Francis advises that the Annual Burraga Sheep Show and Markets will be held on Saturday, August 20.
The highly regarded annual event will be officially opened by former resident and school student Julie Marshall.
Neil expects the Burraga Hall to be overflowing with trade stalls and outside exhibits will include the Local Land Services, Upper Macquarie County Council, State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service and Bathurst Toyota.
Sheep exhibits will be judged by Blink Bonnie studmaster Peter Moore and show booklets are available at rural supply outlets.
Please circle the date on your calendar as Burraga Sheep Show is renowned for being a real country event.
Phone Neil Francis, 0439 967 843, for all details.
And don't forget the shearer/wool handler school near Bathurst. Phone Peter Moore, 0419 011 398, for details.
ADVICE from a travel agent: "Dear sir; in reference to your proposed flight to London - the flight you requested is completely full but we will keep in contact and inform you immediately if a passenger drops out, as is often the case."
***
"ARE your relations pleasant for you?" Doctor asked. "Mine are mostly," she replied, "but his are 'orrible."
***
WE'RE told that the very first lie detector was fashioned from the rib of a man. The model has changed little over the years.
