Man transported to Bathurst Hospital after two-car CBD accident

Western Advocate

Man transported to Bathurst Hospital after two-car accident in William Street

Updated August 1 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
A MAN was transported to Bathurst Hospital in a stable condition after a two-car accident in a busy street in the city's CBD on Monday afternoon.

