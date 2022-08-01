Man transported to Bathurst Hospital after two-car CBD accident

A MAN was transported to Bathurst Hospital in a stable condition after a two-car accident in a busy street in the city's CBD on Monday afternoon.
Advertisement
A Police Rescue vehicle was one of a number of emergency vehicles in William Street, between Russell Street and Church Street, after the accident.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a call came in after 3pm and two road crews were assigned.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The spokesman said police and firefighters also attended.
An older man was transported to Bathurst Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment, the NSW Ambulance spokesman said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.