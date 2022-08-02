SEVEN Woodbridge Cup wins in a row - it's a streak that Oberon Tigers captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu never imagined his side could string together but it's fuelled his desire to earn a home final.
When Lefaoseu returned to the Tigers this season he was not entirely sure how his men would stack up after making the switch from the Mid West League to Woodbridge Cup.
But after seeing what rival teams had to offer and building his squad, Lefaoseu was confident the Tigers could give things a shake.
Still, even the former Western Rams representative said he could not have predicted Oberon's current streak.
In beating CSU 34-6 on Saturday the Tigers made it seven in a row.
"No I didn't think we could do that," he said.
"Everyone is starting to buy in now which is good, we've got more players now than we had at the beginning of the year, so things are starting to come along at the right time.
"Hopefully we can go all the way, we've got a good bond going so I think we'll be hard to beat."
In the first half of Saturday's match at Diggings Oval, CSU looked every chance of ending Oberon's run.
Star second rower Zac Hunt scored to keep the Mungoes in touch at 10-6.
But in the second half Oberon quickly killed off CSU's hopes.
"We scored from the kick-off, off our first set of six we scored. They kicked off and we scored straight away, then we scored again, then there were a couple more sets and then we scored again," Lefaoseu said.
"We just got the roll on and they couldn't handle it."
Hooker Caylib Marsten continued his stellar form and was amongst the try scorers, prop Greg Behan bagged a brace and experienced second-rower Luke Christie Johnson made excellent yards.
The Tigers' forward pack has been a huge factor in their success and has seen Lefaoseu spending time at centre.
"I was playing everywhere, I played in the backs and then I went into the forwards. We've got a big side so I just put myself wherever I'm needed," the captain-coach said.
"Being in the backs is alright, I'm just getting a bit too old, the young fellas are just a bit too fast now," he added with a laugh.
The Tigers' winning streak has them sitting in fourth with a round to play, but Lefaoseu's men are just two points off second.
It means if the Tigers can win their final round match against Cargo this Saturday at Oberon, they could find themselves hosting in the first week of finals.
"That will determine where we sit depending on what happens with Peak Hill and Trundle and the Canowindra and Manildra games. If Canowindra lose and Trundle lose, we can get into second," Lefaoseu said.
"We'd love top two, I just don't want to travel to Trundle because it's too far."
As well as the lure of a top two, there is another lure for the Tigers to fire on Saturday.
The club will be staging its CanAssist round, something which has become an annual highlight since first instigated in 2010.
Players will wear special one-off jumpers which will later be auctioned to raise money for the Cancer Assistance Patients Program Oberon branch.
Over the last five years alone the club has raised more than $125,000 and the Tigers are eager to add another healthy donation to that this year.
The first grade match between the Tigers and Cargo is scheduled for 3pm, with the auction expected to start at 5.30pm at the Oberon Leagues Club.
