A TWO hour spell brought over 10 millimetres of rain on Thursday morning.
By 9am on August 4, 12.4mm of rain had fallen at the Bureau of Meteorology's official gauge at the Bathurst Airport.
Of that total, 11.2mm fell between 7am and 9am.
Another 8mm of rain had fallen by 11.50am that morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology had previously forecasted as much as 50mm of rain for Bathurst for Thursday.
More rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, but its expected to be a maximum of 4mm and 2mm respectively.
This rain comes after Bathurst recorded the lowest temperature anywhere in Australia on Tuesday morning.
At 6.30am out at the Bathurst Airport, the official gauge recorded a low of -4.3, while the temperature felt closer to -7.
