Western Advocate
Weather

Bathurst receives 12.4mm of rain to 9am on August 4, more rain on the way

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 4 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TWO hour spell brought over 10 millimetres of rain on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.