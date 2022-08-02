Western Advocate

Bathurst records a low of -4.3 on August 2, lowest official temperature in Australia for the day

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:42am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst records lowest official temperature in Australia for August 2

IT WAS a particularly cold start on Tuesday morning for Bathurst, but according to weather statisticians, it was the coldest start anywhere in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.