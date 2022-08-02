Bathurst records lowest official temperature in Australia for August 2

IT WAS a particularly cold start on Tuesday morning for Bathurst, but according to weather statisticians, it was the coldest start anywhere in Australia.
At 6.30am out at the Bathurst Airport, the official Weatherzone gauge recorded a low of -4.3, while the temperature felt closer to -7.
The freezing morning comes ahead of an expected downpour for Bathurst later this week, with forecast predicating that Thursday could bring up to 40 millimetres of rain for the city.
More rain is expected on Friday with as much as six millimetres of rain, followed by as much as 3mm on Saturday.
