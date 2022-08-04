Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson is hoping more players from the Central West go on to have professional careers as a result of the Western Premier League.
Spurs will take on local rival Dubbo Bulls on Saturday night at No.1 Oval and with their finals hopes on the line, it will be an important match for both sides.
Over the last few weeks, several of Spurs' young talents have been incredible including Brad Boney-Chillie, someone Manson believes is a special player.
"He is next level (Boney-Chillie), what Spurs are trying to achieve and I know other clubs are in the same boat as us but we don't want them to stay here," he said.
"It's a stepping stone, it's exactly what happened to Duncan Cahill who now has a scholarship over in America because of the WPL.
"That's what we want for all our players, if they can do well and be seen scouts, that's the goal.
"We don't want them to stay at Spurs even though we'd love to keep them, we want them to go on and become professionals.
"That's the goal for us, hopefully, people start looking out this way."
Cahill along with Dubbo players Jesse Spang and Tom Busch have all made the move away from town in recent years, something Manson believes will become more common as the Western Premier League grows.
"The talent that we have is incredible, that's what you want to see," he said.
"Unfortunately, Dubbo is a bit of the way from Sydney, Newcastle and Canberra where it is very competitive.
"I think if people start looking out this way they are going to get players who are very hungry and are a different breed.
"You see players from out here go on to become some of the best in the world.
"Rhyan Grant who is in the Australian team is from Canowindra, there are players like that out here but just not enough people come out to look."
With just over a month left until the finals of the competition, Manson is hoping his side can put together a better effort than their last meeting with the Bulls.
"It's just not the team we wanted to play but they are excellent," he said.
"They absolutely flogged us last time 5-0, we've just been inconsistent because we haven't had the same players each game.
"We don't have a full team again this week but our attitude is a lot better.
"So it should be better than 5-0."
Bulls and Spurs are both coming off wins in their last matches, with the two sides involved in the Apex Oval-hosted triple header.
All three Dubbo teams have enjoyed success since the WPL came back but Manson knows Bulls have been a quality outift for a long time.
"They are just a good team and have been every year," he said.
"They are never a fun team to play against, we don't like playing against each other.
"We get along and we like each other but it's always a hard game.
"We've got a good rivalry, it's a nice one, we don't hate each other but we always want to beat each other.
"I like it, you need stuff like that, we want all the Dubbo teams to do well but when we play them it sucks."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
