Kenny Spring Solicitors' Becky House is no stranger to the NSW Cancer Council's tireless efforts to support people living with cancer and their families, having participated in Relay for Life previously.
But as one of the seven contestants in this years Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event, Ms House is set to step back into the world of dancing for the first time since she was a young girl for a noble cause.
Ms House said she was nominated by one of her friends who participated in the event last year, and is looking forward to getting stuck into her lessons.
"Lots of charities, including NSW Cancer Council, have struggled to host fundraising events over the last couple of years due to COVID, so they need all the help they can get," she said.
"I love getting involved in community events, so Stars of Bathurst is right up my street."
Ms House also has a personal reason for getting involved in the event, as her nan in the United Kingdom passed away due to cancer.
A keen runner, Ms House is set to use her hobby as a key fundraising initiative for her campaign, where she will stage a 12-hour marathon run at the Boundary Road Reserve on Saturday, August 6.
"It's always nice to get everyone outdoors, and the Boundary Road Reserve is such a beautiful spot," she said.
"There will be two coffee vans [iSpy Coffee and Black Crow Coffee] keeping visitors caffeinated throughout the event, and it'll run from 6am to 6pm.
"I'll probably be able to run for the first four or five hours, but the rest will probably be walking, and because it's running over 12 hours, it'll allow a large cross-section of the community to take part."
The event will also include a competition for the best dressed dog, and Ms House encourages everyone to bring their pooch along.
"I'm hoping representatives from both the NSW Cancer Council and Urban Edge Dance Studios [who Ms House has been paired with for the event] will come as well to help promote my dance campaign," she said.
Ms House has already raised over $1000 towards her campaign, and said she has a number of other fundraising initiatives planned.
"We're going to have a morning tea at Kenny Spring Solicitors on August 19, and I'll be hosting a bake-off and art show at Oberon's Malachi Gilmore Hall on September 10," she said.
"I work in Oberon once a week, so I want to connect with both the Oberon and Bathurst communities to fundraise for this event."
Ms House will also host a Bunnings barbecue on August 28, and is looking to lock in trivia nights for both Bathurst and Oberon.
She said Matt Clifton from Raine and Horne has also made a generous contribution to her campaign.
"Raine and Horne were in the midst of putting on a ball for men's mental health, but they didn't get the numbers, and Mr Clifton has donated all the prizes they secured for the event, including a weekend away in Mudgee, which I'll include in various fundraising events," she said.
For more information or to donate to Ms House's campaign, visit the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer website.
