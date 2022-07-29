Western Advocate
Our People

Kenny Spring Solicitors' Becky House to participate in Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 29 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kenny Spring Solicitors' Becky House will be taking part in this year's Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer. Picture: Chris Seabrook

Kenny Spring Solicitors' Becky House is no stranger to the NSW Cancer Council's tireless efforts to support people living with cancer and their families, having participated in Relay for Life previously.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.