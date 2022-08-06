Western Advocate
Dubbo Roos lost to Cowra Eagles 31-3 in their Blowes Cup clash

With one game remaining in the regular season the Cowra Eagles have returned to the top of the Blowes Cup ladder courtesy of their 31-3 win over Dubbo Kangaroos and an upset win to Forbes over Bathurst Bulldogs.

