WHEN it comes to Blowes Cup rivalries there's no doubting Bulldogs and Emus is one of the fiercest, but this Saturday Bathurst is hoping for an Orange favour.
Bathurst Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley thinks Orange Emus could play an integral role in helping them clinch the minor premiership.
Heading into the final round competition leaders Cowra sit just one point ahead of Bulldogs. Orange Emus have already locked in third.
It's a deficit Bulldogs can help make up by posting a bonus-point victory over the currently winless Orange City, but if Emus can upset Cowra it would certainly help the equation too.
"We need things to go our way if we're going to get that major semi at Bathurst, but things can go our way. Emus and Cowra, Emus have got players back so that's going to be a ding-dong game," Oxley said.
"They have been beaten by Cowra twice this year and nobody turns up to a game to lose three times, they'll be out there to beat Cowra this weekend.
"They're a very experienced team and they're a very strong side, we've been fortunate to beat them three times and I'm actually expecting Emus to really accelerate now.
"So we'll be interesting on-lookers for that game next week."
Bulldogs had been on top of the ladder heading into the penultimate round thanks to a morale-boosting win over Cowra.
But in the 87th minute of their clash against Forbes, the Platypi crashed over for the match winner.
It was a result which elevated Forbes into fourth, one point ahead of the Dubbo Kangaroos, and dropped Bulldogs to second.
Oxley admits he was "a bit flat" after that loss, but on reflection saw positives for both Bulldogs and Forbes.
"It was an opportunity for our younger players to understand what it takes to win close games and while we didn't get the result, I hope and believe we are going to have some strong learnings," he said.
"If we learn from the positives and the negatives we are going to be a stronger team, the negatives just hurt a bit more.
"It was good for Forbes too, that wasn't lost on me either. There were a few people who were really emotional on Saturday night after speeches, talking about what it meant to break through against one of the top sides.
"We didn't go up to Forbes to lose, but that was the outcome, so we've just got to deal with what has occurred and move on to the next week."
This Saturday Bulldogs should have skipper Peter Fitzsimmons, second rower Justin Mobbs, fullback Joe Nash and scrumhalf Kurt Weekes back on deck.
Oxley has every confidence that his side can not only beat Orange City, but go on a strong run in the finals series as well.
"We've had three losses during the year, it's not like we're dealing in doom and gloom, we're a young team that is growing in ability and understanding and I'm really excited about the finals series and what we can start to deliver there," he said.
"We're aiming for a bonus point win, we're still well in this race for the minor premiership."
