SHE may not have utilised every inch of the Kennerson Park track efficiently but Secret Rebel still had enough pace to take out Monday's Fifty8 George Maiden (307 metres) at the Bathurst venue.
Secret Rebel ($1.95 favourite, Pamela Braddon) managed to hit the lead just before the turn for home and held off a late dive from Miss Song Bird ($8, Kristine Kilby) to win.
Barking Zara ($27, Michael Holgate) got away strongly and threatened to cause an upset but had to settle for third.
Secret Rebel finished second in her recent debut at Dubbo after being hampered during the run, and she almost put herself in a similar position in Monday's latest effort.
Trainer Paul Braddon said her wayward running appears to be something his bitch has inherited from her mother, Ferrero Miss.
"She's uses a little bit of the track, which isn't a great thing to do for a young dog, but she still won it," he said.
"Her start will have to improve, and I think she can improve it. She'll also look to get up a bit in distance, that's the main thing.
"The whole litter go alright but they all want to use a fair bit of the track. They get that from their mother. She was a wide runner with a lot of ability."
Secret Rebel got away soundly from box five but it was the runner two boxes two her inside, Barking Zara, who showed the way early.
Braddon's bitch was able to draw up alongside the leader over the first 100 metres but couldn't quite get her head in front.
Miss Song Bird was also gaining ground on the pair with the bend in sight.
Just as the turn approached Secret Rebel poked in front of Barking Zara to take up the running, squeezing her challenger back to third place while Miss Song Bird loomed up along the rail.
At that stage Secret Rebel held a two length lead but that margin was being eaten into all the way to the finish.
Miss Song Bird gained a length back on the leader but that wasn't enough to get the job done.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
