Mat Rue drives Art Legend to victory at Parkes to notch up his 1,000th win in the gig

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 6 2022 - 1:20am, first published 12:00am
MILESTONE MAN: Mat Rue drove the 1,000th winner of his career on Friday night when saluting with Art Legend at Parkes. Photo: COFFEE PHOTOGRAPHY AND FRAMING

WHEN Mat Rue was growing up working in his parents' stables he dreamed of one day being able to drive a winner - well he's done that and then some.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

