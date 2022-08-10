HOUSING Plus will host a cocktail event next month to help raise funds to furnishing rooms at its new crisis accommodation.
To be held at Keystone on September 23, the event will be MC'd by Walkley Award winner Jane Caro, with attendees to enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival and canapes throughout the evening.
Rochelle Monaghan, Fundraising and Engagement Coordinator, Housing Plus, is hoping the Bathurst community can support the fundraising event.
"Construction is currently underway for The Orchard Bathurst. The money we raise at this event will help us furnish the units and purchase everything we need to make them welcoming and comfortable to support the women who are staying with us in the journey to recovery," she said.
"We are very excited to be hosting this event, and we are asking the Bathurst community for their support, buy tickets and enjoy a fantastic night out, sponsorship opportunities are still available, or you maybe you could donate an item for us to auction, every little bit helps."
The Orchard Bathurst is a crisis accommodation, currently being built by Housing Plus for women and children escaping domestic and family violence.
Demand for emergency accommodation far exceeds supply within the Bathurst local government area.
Specialist Homelessness Services data from the Department of Social Services shows that every year, on average, 59 women and children experiencing domestic violence who are seeking emergency accommodation are unable to receive it.
The Bathurst local government area also has a higher number of recorded domestic assault incidents per capita than the NSW average - 497.9 per 100,000 population compared to just 387.1 for NSW.
Tickets, which are limited, are available from www.keystone1889.com/event-details/cocktails-at-the-keystone.
If you are interested in making a donation, contact Ms Monaghan on 1800 603 300 or email rochelle@housingplus.com.au.
