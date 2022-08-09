BATHURST Bushrangers were down on firepower in their forward line on Saturday but that didn't stop the AFL Central West senior men's tier one leaders from extending their unbeaten year.
Despite being without the services of star forward trio Nathan Smith, Tim Hunter and Hugh Templeton the Bushrangers were still able to secure an 11-10-76 to 5-10-40 victory at Waratahs.
Advertisement
In their stead Jimmy Smith picked up three goals for the Bushrangers and six other players contributed goals to the team's tally.
Bushrangers played their best football towards the start and finish of the game, overcoming a rough third quarter to complete the job in their last game away from Bathurst this year.
Co-coach Matt Archer said the game showed that the team has a number of strong options up front that they can call upon.
"Hugh didn't quite get up in time, Tim aggravated his ankle the weekend before and Nathan pulled out at the last minute because he'd rolled his ankle at work on Friday afternoon," he said.
"That meant it was our first game of the year without our three key forwards. We spoke before the game about it being an opportunity for guys to step up and show that we're not reliant on those guys and that as a unit we can get things done.
"We were completely undersized so there was a focus on getting it to ground, and once we got it to ground it was all about pressure, pressure, pressure. We needed everyone to contribute in the forward line and everyone did."
Bushrangers made a great start by kicking 27 points in the opening quarter while holding the Tigers to just a single behind.
Tigers slowly worked their way back into the game, even outscoring the Bushrangers by a point in the third term, but Bushrangers picked the pace back up towards the end of the game to see off the danger.
Archer said one of the biggest positives from the game was the way the team made the right adjustments tactically to best utilise the players they brought to Orange.
"We had to approach things differently. We knew we weren't going to be taking too many contested marks," he said.
"If the ball came in long and high we had to compete to get the ball to ground, and we needed to get it to ground because we're so much smaller and had a lot more pace.
"We also used the size of the ground and knew that if it got into our defensive half we'd have to try and get them on the counter a bit more. We couldn't stay at home and rely on contested marks."
A little bit of shuffling was required from the Bushrangers, given the absentees, and no-one looked uncomfortable in their role.
"Jimmy Smith was a real positive. He hit the scoreboard the most, with three goals. Jordie Price was really good again and Rhys Belmonte, who's probably the smallest bloke on the paddock, competed really well," Archer said.
"Our midfield did a great job. I had to play up forward, so you take out AJ [Andrew James], Kolby [McMahon] and myself - who you expect to play in the midfield - meant we had a bit of a makeshift group there but they really stepped up and played well.
"Peter Grundy was the leader there and he was fantastic."
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.