Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Bushrangers showcase their forward depth in 36 point win over Orange Tigers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bushrangers were down on firepower in their forward line on Saturday but that didn't stop the AFL Central West senior men's tier one leaders from extending their unbeaten year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.