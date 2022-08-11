It doesn't take much for the Eleven Mile Drive to be closed when it rains, but a resident believes the situation is an easy fix.
Last week on Thursday afternoon, the road was closed due to water over the road near Saltram Creek, with access only being made available on Saturday morning.
Tony Gullifer, who lives in Eglinton, said constant flooding of Eleven Mile Drive has been a problem for over 20 years, when Bathurst Regional Council replaced an old concrete causeway with the current bridge.
"The culverts that have been put in [below the road] are about a metre deep but they're completely, chock-a-block full of sand. There's no water flow, so it ineffectively becomes a dam," he said.
"Council has done all the Eglinton development. Water comes down here and meets with Saltram Creek and becomes a complete bottleneck.
"Anyone with a bit of wisdom would put the culvert on the other side of the road, pushing the water away. I've asked council multiple times to fix that because it's an easy fix."
Mr Gullifer said the issue has always been there for over 20 years and now with the expansion of Eglinton, the problem has never been more prevalent.
"We've asked for decades to have this fixed. Now Eglinton has expanded, so people will start to get a bit antsy about this," he said.
"They have to go through town, the low-level Hereford Street gets blocked, the highway is congested.
"It's ruined the creek flow. From a farming perspective, it's altered the water course."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor admitted work is required at Eleven Mile Drive to fix the flooding issue.
"I know it needs work there and council has looked at it in the past," he said.
"It has blocked the flow of water and we have to look at diverting it back to how it was before.
"If we fix it, we will flood-proof Eglinton."
