Western Advocate

Eglinton resident Tony Gullifer calls on Bathurst Regional Council to fix drainage near Saltram Creek

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
August 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WET WEATHER: Water over Eleven Mile Drive near Saltram Creek on Thursday, August 4. Photo: SUPPLIED

It doesn't take much for the Eleven Mile Drive to be closed when it rains, but a resident believes the situation is an easy fix.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.