A BARBECUE held in Kings Parade last Friday to mark Homelessness Week aimed to raise awareness and answer questions.
Kristy Benham, the homeless and housing support manager at Wattle Tree House - which was one of a number of service providers that put on the barbecue - said homelessness did not always correspond with the stereotype.
"A lot of people see homelessness as sleeping in your car or on a park bench, but it's so much more than that," she said.
"It's people who are couch surfing, people who are not in suitable accommodation, overcrowding - it's such a wide umbrella.
"So we really want to just get out in the community with some other services and spread the word about what we can do and that we are here. We want people to know that there are places to come for help.
"A lot of our clients have been here [at the barbecue], but other people have been coming around and having a chat.
"It's been a really good day to meet with other services as well."
Ms Benham said available housing remained in short supply in Bathurst.
"Obviously, there's not many rentals and what rentals there are are not in the affordability of our clients," she said.
She said there are 30 or 40 people applying for the same private rentals, while the wait lists for social housing are long.
The other services involved in last Friday's free barbecue in Kings Parade were Veritas House and Housing Plus.
Ms Benham said Homelessness Week had also been marked locally with a free barbecue at Oberon and a stall in the Armada Shopping Centre.
