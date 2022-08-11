PLAYING finals football for the first time in six years and being able to do it on home turf - it's little wonder St Pat's league fans are excited.
This Saturday Jack Arrow Oval will host four do-or-die clashes, headlined by the Peter McDonald Premiership eliminator between St Pat's and Parkes.
It was that group of Saints winning their last three regular season matches that booked the home ground semi-final, Zac Merritt's men ranking third on the Group 10 pool ladder.
"We haven't had a home semi-final for a really, really long time, I think it's 2014," St Pat's president Gary Goldsmith said.
"There's a lot of work hosting a home semi-final, but it will be a good event, I'm really, really looking forward to it.
"Zac, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster of a season, but he's done an excellent job with our first grade team. I think we could have something to say in these semi-finals."
Rivals Parkes ranked fourth in the Group 11 pool, but will provide the Saints with stiff opposition.
Back in round one the Spacemen laid on 16 points in the opening nine minutes, the Saints then rallying to score 24 unanswered points to claim a 30-20 victory.
"They gave us a hell of a run earlier in the year, in round one. Where's it [the time] gone?," Goldsmith said.
"I'm really looking forward to playing Parkes in first grade, they're a quality team, Tony Dwyer is a lovely fellah, he's the president out there."
But it won't just be the first grade Saints in action on Saturday.
The Matt Dunn coached under 18s placed third in their pool in the Western competition and will face Dubbo Macquarie in an eliminator.
"Dunny has really turned things around for the 18s this year, he's really got them firing and believing in themselves. They're going really good," Goldsmith said.
"Macquarie Raiders have got a strong team and I've heard positive things about them as well, so it should be a good match."
After those two Saints sides fight for survival, on Sunday at Mudgee the blue and whites will be playing for a spot in the Group 10 league tag grand final.
The Mish Somers captain-coached tag side is undefeated this season, but is still wary of rivals Orange CYMS.
"A special shout out to Mish because league tag has been a tough year with not a lot of footy due to the crossover situation, clubs not being able to field a team on the day and Mudgee not having a team all year," Goldsmith said.
"I think our league tag team has really stood up this year.
"They've got their work cut out for them against CYMS and hopefully we can get a few people over to Mudgee to cheer them on."
Overall Goldsmith is proud of what his club has achieved so far and while he knows the 18s, league tag and first grade outfits face stiff opposition in the finals, has his fingers crossed for more success.
"I think in all three grades, we can give any team a challenge on their day," he said.
"There's no team that's a standout certainty in any grade and any team that's booking themselves in to a grand final now is probably overestimating things, a lot can happen in four weeks of finals football.
"But in the three grades we've got the squads to go a long way in the finals series."
The under 18s eliminator against Dubbo Macquarie will kick off at 11.30am at Jack Arrow Oval, while the Peter McDonald Premiership clash between St Pat's and Parkes is slated to start at 2pm.
The Saints' league tag side will play its major semi-final against CYMS from 11am Sunday morning at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium.
