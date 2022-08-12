YEAR 12 students have been hitting the books, preparing for their first Higher School Certificate (HSC) trial exams next week.
But for two Scots All Saints College students, they've already had a taste of the HSC, having completed one subject each last year.
Dylan Boniface accelerated drama in 2021, so he's been busy studying for advanced mathematics, advanced English, economics and business studies.
He said having already completed drama last year has helped with his preparations this year.
"Having done my drama exam last year, that has been good preparation for this year," he said.
"It also gives me more time to study, with one less subject."
While he has a pretty solid studying routine, he said school holidays can interrupt his flow.
"Holidays kind of interrupt your flow. It's all about how you manage your time," he said.
Mr Boniface's fellow year 12 student Bella Taylor accelerated Music II last year, but she still has a pretty hefty workload for this year's HSC with physics, chemistry, extension mathematics, advanced English and extension music.
She's hoping to study medicine at the University of Sydney but her back-up is medical science.
Ms Taylor said she finds studying at home more beneficial.
"I love being able to study at home," she said.
"There's less distractions, because it's easy to get distracted at school."
The HSC routine has returned to normal this year, after final exams were delayed by a number of weeks due to the COVID-19 lockdown in NSW in 2021.
