Western Advocate

Bathurst year 12 students to tackle their first Higher School Certificate trials on August 15

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HSC TRIALS: Scots All Saints College year 12 students Dylan Boniface and Bella Taylor are ready to start their HSC trials on Monday. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 081022chsctrials

YEAR 12 students have been hitting the books, preparing for their first Higher School Certificate (HSC) trial exams next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.