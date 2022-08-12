HE calls his Bathurst Panthers "the forgotten team" of the Peter McDonald Premiership, but Jake Betts is confident people will soon remember just what a threat his men in black can be.
Panthers only scrapped into the Peter McDonald Premiership finals as the fourth ranked side in the Group 10 pool, meaning it faces an eliminator against Dubbo Macquarie.
It took a win over Lithgow Workies last Sunday to make sure the Panthers qualified. It was the first win for Betts' side since June 19.
But while Betts freely admits his Panthers are not the form side heading into the finals, he thinks his squad has been galvanised by the adversity it has faced.
"It was a hard slog, but we got there," he said.
"It crossed my mind definitely that we might not make it, but I had a lot of faith in the boys. The last six weeks a lot of things didn't go our way, everything that could go wrong, did go wrong, but thankfully it went right last Sunday.
"A week is a long time in rugby league. We were flying high and playing good footy but then we got a reality check with a few injuries, but to be honest it has probably made us tighter as a group.
"We're probably the forgotten team to be fair, but that's good, I'm happy with that and the boys are happy with it as well. We are going to have to do it the hard way if we are going to do it, but that's a bit of extra motivation as well."
During that six-week period Betts spoke of, Panthers have lost centres Jeremy Gordon and Keelan Bresac to injury, McCoy White to concussion and both Claude Gordon and Aidan Ryan to suspension. Fullback Josh Rivett missed games too.
It means there has been a host of shuffling in the starting 13 and on the bench, but Betts is planning to use the same combination that got the job done against Lithgow for yet another must-win clash against Dubbo Macquarie.
"The younger blokes have learned a lot from what we've been through, so there's positives to come out of it," he said.
"I'll pick and stick with those guys, they've done a good job and all been putting in at training. They've been through the hard stuff so they deserve a run on the weekend, so yeah I'll pick and stick."
As for the hard stuff, Betts knows that there's more of that to come.
Just as his Panthers will be fighting for survival this Saturday night, so too will rivals Dubbo Macquarie.
The Raiders will do so with the advantage of playing at home - the match is at Apex Oval - and the confidence of having defeated Panthers 32-6 in round 14.
Still, Betts learned from that loss and knows what his Panthers need to do to win.
We've just got to grind it out and if we win in the 79th minute I'm good with that.- Jake Betts
"We've got a tough game, there's no denying that, but we'll put our best foot forward," he said.
"We competed with them early, but we had a few injuries, things didn't go our way and we sort of dropped our heads and they ran away with it.
"So we need to just focus on our game, we've sort of been worrying about everyone else too much. If we can focus on our game the rest will work itself out I think.
"They start really strong so if we can weather that storm the first 20-30 and just hang on with them, then hopefully we can come home with full wind in our sail."
Being an underdog for a finals series is something new for Panthers.
The men in black won the last two completed Group 10 premierships, which meant they also had the pressure that comes with being favourites.
But now that pressure of expectation rests with the likes of Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee Dragons who topped the Group 11 and Group 10 pools respectively.
"Being the reigning premiers last time everyone was sort of gunning for us, but now there's no pressure," Betts said.
"I think anyone can win it. To be fair Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee are the frontrunners, but anyone on their day can beat anyone looking at the top eight.
"Finals footy is a different breed, the intensity goes up a lot, so we've just got to be prepared for that and be comfortable with being uncomfortable in games of footy.
"We've just got to grind it out and if we win in the 79th minute I'm good with that."
Saturday's elimination final between Panthers and the Raider kicks off at 6pm at Apex Oval.
BATHURST PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Desi Doolan, 3 Kevin Murray, 4 Mac Atkins, 5 Charlie Hutchinson, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Joe Bugg, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Dan Bain, 11 Kevin Large, 12 Jai Siakisoni, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 Tommy Lemmich, 16 Talon Hodge, 17 Dylan Miles.
