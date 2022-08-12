Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Panthers face Dubbo Macquarie Raiders in Peter McDonald Premiership elimination final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY FOR IMPACT: Prop Dave Sellers and his Bathurst Panthers team-mates will fight for survival on Saturday in an elimination final against Dubbo Macquarie.

HE calls his Bathurst Panthers "the forgotten team" of the Peter McDonald Premiership, but Jake Betts is confident people will soon remember just what a threat his men in black can be.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.