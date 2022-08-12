IT began with a casual chat and has evolved into coaching partnership that has helped Panorama FC to its best Western Premier League season thus far - it's little wonder Tony Clancy is loving weekends.
This season has seen Clancy join Rick Guihot in taking on the coaching role at Panorama FC and now, with the finals just around the corner, the Goats are sitting in second.
Advertisement
Together Guihot and Clancy - who played alongside each other as City Colts team-mates back in the day - have got their talented squad to click and post 11 wins from 16 games thus far.
"It was in October last year and we were just chatting down town just about the season and whatnot and probably a month after that he asked me if he put in for it, would I be interested in coaching with him," Clancy said.
"It has just been fantastic. I love it, it's absolutely brilliant."
While Clancy calls Guihot "the main man" their combined knowledge of the sport has been a major asset to Panorama.
They didn't panic when their Goats suffered a rough patch with losses to Mudgee and Parkes. Instead they not only backed their squad, but listened to them as well.
"There was that period where we went flat, but you know that in any sport that happens. There's 20 games in the season and everyone has things other than soccer too," Clancy said.
"So we've a had lull and fingers crossed that's the end of it. The last two weeks the training and the attitude and everything has been first class.
"After the Mudgee loss the boys asked could they do more fitness, you never hear that sort of thing. But the boys put their hands up and asked if they could and that just shows the attitude.
"Talent is only going to get you so far, the attitude is the big thing."
Over the past fortnight Panorama had again found its winning touch, posting 2-0 wins over Barnstoneworth United and Macquarie United.
This Saturday the Goats are favoured to post another win over the 10th placed Orange CYMS, an outfit they previously bettered 2-0 in round eight.
But Clancy and Guihot know better than to underestimate any side.
"When we played them in the first round, we heard they weren't travelling too well and we hadn't seen anything of them, but they were impressive," Clancy said.
Advertisement
"Depth-wise they might not have a great deal, but like they played a mid-week game this week against Orana and only lost 2-1 and Orana have won four of their last five.
"The teams down the bottom of the comp now, even though they're not going to make the semis, if they can win a couple of games at the tail end of the season, they go into the off-season in a good mood and think 'We can work on this, we can work on that'
"So they've got nothing to lose at all."
Panorama will be missing striker Steve Long and Ryan Campbell for the match, but there's plenty of depth within the squad to cover for those absentees.
As always the Goats' mission will be to work together as a unit to hunt for a win. If it comes it will certainly keep them in the mix for the minor premiership.
Saturday's match at Jack Brabham Park will kick off at 3.15pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.