AUSTRALIAN Red Cross Lifeblood has been overwhelmed by the donations in Bathurst this week.
The organisation had its mobile donor centre set up at the back of McDonald's from August 6-12, with donations so popular, Lifeblood is looking to bring more dates to Bathurst next year.
Advertisement
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood group account manager Kristin Hellmrich said the Bathurst community has always been very supportive when it comes to blood donations.
READ MORE:
"Some of our Lifeblood teams such as Bathurst Regional Council, NSW Police, Mars Australia and Charles Sturt University continue to be good supporters of our visits," she said.
"Bathurst is one of our strongest performing sites. It's really incredible. The community is very supportive.
"In 2023 we are increasing our visits to Bathurst to allow more people to come forward and donate at a convenient time for them.
"Lifeblood continuously asks new donors to come forward, as existing donors might be sidelined for cold, flues and other medical reason.
"If you are aged 18 or older and feeling fit and healthy please come forward and donate blood.
"One blood donations helps to save up to three people's lives and one hour of your time might give a lifetime to someone else."
Ms Helmmrich said there are a number of factors preventing more people from donating blood.
"I think awareness is the big one, the awareness of who gets the blood. About 33 per cent goes to cancer patients," she said.
"There's also time and the unknown, like people who have needle phobia."
Lifeblood is expecting to return to Bathurst next month, at the same location on:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.