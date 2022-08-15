Western Advocate

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood in increase visits to Bathurst in 2023 due to strong community support

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:42am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GIVING BLOOD: Bathurst local Steve Drynan and blood service nurse Gale Turnbull at the mobile donor centre at McDonald's on Friday. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

AUSTRALIAN Red Cross Lifeblood has been overwhelmed by the donations in Bathurst this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.