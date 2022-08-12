Lucky escape for passenger after ute hits telegraph pole

A passenger was lucky to escape serious injury after a ute hit a telegraph pole in Rocket Street on Thursday night.
Inspector David Abercrombie from Chifley Police District said the crash happened at around 8.20pm, about 70 metres from the intersection of Rocket Street and Larson Street.
"A black Ford Falcon ute was travelling west along Rocket Street, when, on a small crest, the driver attempted to negotiate a small left-hand bend in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle," he said.
"The vehicle started to slide onto the incorrect side of the road for 70 metres before it collided with a telegraph pole, rotating as it slid and impacting on the passenger side."
Inspector Abercrombie said the driver and passenger were able to climb out of the vehicle and call emergency services.
Paramedics attended the scene and assessed both patients, who were complaining of neck and chest pain. They were taken to Bathurst Base Hospital for further medical treatment.
Inspector Abercrombie said the driver, a 19-year-old man, who held a P2 provisional licence, was issued with a traffic infringement notice for negligent driving.
He said the driver and passenger were very lucky not to have sustained more serious injuries in the crash and said it was a timely reminder for people to slow down and drive to the conditions.
With the city expecting heavy rain over the next 48 hours, Inspector Abercrombie urged all drivers to exercise caution on the roads.
"Please be very mindful of the conditions, slow down, put your headlights on and be patient," he said.
